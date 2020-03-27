Business-owners produce DIY protection





THE town hall donated two 3D printers to the Alfaz’s Business Owners Association (COEMPA).

These can then be used to make protective screens and other items that will be distributed to the Marina Baja’s health professionals to provide some protection against the highly contagious Covid-19 coronavirus.

The two 3D printers that were presented to COEMPA’s president Silvio Monroy are municipal property used for staff training purposes at the Alfaz’s three infants’ and primary schools.

“The COEMPA project reveals the caring and socially-conscious facet of the crisis that we are living through,” said Education and Job Promotion councillor Dolores Albero.

“The idea of making screens comes not only from Alfaz but all the Marina Baja’s business-owners who are putting their money and ingenuity at the service of the community,” she declared.





The Education councillor also drew attention to the local schools’ solidarity in donating all their gloves and 20 litres of antiseptic hand gel.

“Without a doubt that must be their best lesson,” Albero said.



