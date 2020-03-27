BREAKING: Boris Johnson Tests Positive for Coronavirus





Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Prime Minister announced the news this morning via his Twitter account.

He wrote: “Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.

“I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.

“Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives.”





A Downing Street spokeswoman released a statement saying: “He was tested for coronavirus on the personal advice of England’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty.”

“He will still be in charge of the government’s handling of the crisis,” the statement added.

The PM was seen outside Downing Street last night to take part in the nationwide applause for the NHS, where he was following social distancing measures.