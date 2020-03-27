BREAKING: 33,000 hospital beds to be become available in the UK for coronavirus patients





Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove delivered the government’s daily coronavirus press conference today on the day of the UK’s biggest day-to-day increase in deaths from the disease.

NHS England Chief Executive Simon Stevens has announced that 33,000 hospital beds are available to treat further coronavirus patients.

It comes after Boris Johnson today tested positive for coronavirus, with Health Secretary Matt Hancock also subsequently being diagnosed.

The revelations come amid the biggest day-to-day increase in the number of coronavirus deaths in the UK.

The UK death toll rose to 759 today, an increase of 181 in 24 hours.







