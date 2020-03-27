Andrea Hollings- one year on with Dream Homes Almeria, Spain





One year on with Dream Homes Almeria and we are not only selling houses but supporting the community in which we live.

Many will know me and my family, as we have lived here for 15 years. Over the years I have met so many lovely clients, both buyers and sellers, and have made some fantastic lifelong friends.

In March 2019 I launched Dream Homes Almeria. It has been a rollercoaster year with lots of hard work in a difficult market but what an amazing year! I have found a new me that I didn’t even know existed. Initially starting from home we now have an Arboleas village office with our Dream Team of Vicki and Sian. I have had incredible help and support from my clients old and new, residents, friends, other businesses and of course my family over this last year and this has been so heart-warming and inspiring.

There have been lots of hurdles to overcome this year. Starting a new business amongst all the negativity and fear surrounding Brexit was a huge step. Brexit, of course, caused lots of buyers to be scared about making the move to Spain. Once Brexit was done, business was booming as the housing market stabilised. Currently, we are dealing with Coronavirus and the national lockdown. Our second year has had an interesting start but clients of all nationalities will be back buying in Spain and the property market will take off again. It is just a matter of getting through this, taking care of each other, keeping safe and healthy.

We might be a new small local business but we have been doing our best to support our local charities. Along with our fabulous gang of supporters, the extended Dream Team, we are delighted to have been able to support Little Owls, Walk for Life, AECC Arboleas and Helping Animals Almanzora who all do a fantastic job locally.

Personally, my main aim has always been to make sure that all clients get the best experience. I feel it is important to be on hand for the new buyers to ensure they settle into a new lifestyle, to living in a new country and dealing with an often bewildering culture, not to mention baffling bureaucracy! The hundreds of clients I have helped make the move here over the last 15 years will, I am sure, attest to the level of service I always try to provide for them. Now more than ever, not just our clients but the community as a whole need all the help they can get, indeed that we can all give to each other.





I realise I am very fortunate in that my family live in the area. Our children, (22 and 20) have been educated here, speak fluent Spanish and are fully integrated into both the Spanish and English communities. They are happy to help anyone with making calls to doctors, emergency services etc. Antonia works in a Farmacia so if you need help with prescriptions or even just general advice please feel free to ask us for help. If you live alone, can’t drive or are not feeling well and need shopping please let us know, we can help you and we will.

On a positive note the Coronavirus lockdown will come to an end sooner or later (hopefully sooner) and when it does, we can all get back to our normal lives in the sun. I am sure that once the lockdown is lifted, we will all be much more appreciative of the fabulous lifestyle we have here but have probably been taking for granted.





We have plans with new and innovative marketing ideas in place ready to launch as soon as normal service resumes BUT now more than ever we will try to help not only our clients but our community as a whole. This place we call home, the place where we have brought up our family IS our community and is so important to us. Whilst property viewings are on hold if you need any help please just ask. If we can help we will.