Altea water still on tap





AIGUES D’ALTEA, responsible for the Costa Blanca town’s water supply, has introduced its own contingency plan during the coronavirus lockdown.

“This plan, which is now fully operative, is a response to all the possible scenarios that could occur during the present crisis,” an Aigues d’Altea communique announced. “The aim is to guarantee the water supply and especially the purifying plants.”

Personal protective measures and training have been introduced for all staff

although temporary cuts for servicing have been suspended to ensure that homes have a basic supply throughout the lockdown.

All non-urgent work has been halted although urgent and vital repairs to the network will still be carried out, the company said.





The Aigues d’Altea offices are closed to the public but in an emergency the company can be reached on 963 860 600 and 963 860 638 and the www.aguasdealtea.es website.



