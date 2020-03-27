16-Year-Old Schoolgirl Youngest in Europe to Die from Coronavirus in Paris, France





A FRENCH schoolgirl is understood to be the youngest victim of coronavirus in Europe.

Identified as Julie A, she showed symptoms under a week ago and is not believed to have had any underlying health conditions.

-- Advertisement --





Her mother, Sabine, told that she found her daughter’s death hard to accept after doctors believed that she would be okay. Julie passed away in Corbeil-Essonnes, to the south of Paris.

He mother said: “It’s horrible because I know she’s my daughter. It’s hard to take it.”

Manon, Julie’s older sister, says: “From the beginning, we were told that the virus doesn’t affect young people. We believed it, just like everyone else.”





Julie initially showed symptoms on March 21 and sought medical help two days later.

She was rushed to hospital by firefighters where she tested positive for coronavirus but later suffered respiratory failure.





Professor Jerome Salomon said Julie was a victim of a severe form of the virus that is ‘extremely rare’ among young people.