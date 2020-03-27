10 COVID19 deaths in Spain’s Alicante province overnight, bringing total to 91





TEN people have died of COVID19 overnight in Alicante province, bringing the total to 91, and 198 in the Valencian Community as a whole.

According to data released by the Regional Minister of Health this morning, there are 232 new positive cases recorded in the few hours in the three provinces, 54 of them in Alicante.

The pandemic has claimed the lives of more than 24,000 people worldwide, with more than 530,000 people infected.

COVID19 has spread to 176 countries and territories, and the number of people who have been cured stands at 122,710, with the majority in China (74,180).