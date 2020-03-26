We are IN THIS TOGETHER! A message from the Euro Weekly team!





In these difficult times, the Euro Weekly Family want to remind you we are all in this TOGETHER and we are here and working on YOUR BIG COMMUNITY newspaper.

We distribute 52 weeks a year and have done for over 20 years and nothing will stop us being there for YOU our loyal reader.

We bring you the most up-to-date news in print and online through our website www.euroweeklynews.com or on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

Our satellite offices are closed but those who can are masked up and gloved working in our Fuengirola Head office – so if you need a smile at the end of the phone call Sam on 951 38 61 61

Stay safe,

Stay strong,

Euro Weekly Newspaper Team.

