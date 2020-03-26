WATCH: Chicken-brained resident flouts coronavirus crisis restrictions taking hen for a walk

By
Cathy Elelman
-
0
WARNING: “This is not funny”, the Guardia Civil Tweeted. CREDIT: Guardia Civil Twitter @guardiacivil

A Lanzarote local who took a chicken for a walk is facing a fine for flouting coronavirus state of alarm restrictions on movement.

-- Advertisement --



Guardia Civil managed to identify and subsequently report the 51-year old from Uga for taking the hen out on a lead.

The Guardia posted a video of the offence on social media with the comment “This is not funny.


“Together we will stop this virus.”




LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here