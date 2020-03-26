WATCH: Chicken-brained resident flouts coronavirus crisis restrictions taking hen for a walk





A Lanzarote local who took a chicken for a walk is facing a fine for flouting coronavirus state of alarm restrictions on movement.

#NoTieneGracia Guardias civiles de #Lanzarote denuncian a una persona por incumplir las medidas de limitación de circulación impuestas en por el estado de alarma paseando una gallina#EsteVirusLoParamosUnidos pic.twitter.com/kZ7vGuTKE5 — Guardia Civil 🇪🇸 (@guardiacivil) March 25, 2020

Guardia Civil managed to identify and subsequently report the 51-year old from Uga for taking the hen out on a lead.

The Guardia posted a video of the offence on social media with the comment “This is not funny.





“Together we will stop this virus.”