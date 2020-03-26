US surpasses China & Italy with most confirmed COVID-19 cases & death toll tops 1,000+





The United States has now registered more than 82,404 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), surpassing the numbers in both China (81,782) and Italy (80,589), according to the latest statistics from John Hopkins University. The US death toll from the disease has also soared to 1,135.

More than 21 US States have now issued ‘stay-at-home’ orders with some, however, not coming into effect until at the end of this week. Health officials are already warning that numerous hospitals across the US may well run out of beds within two weeks if the number of people getting infected with COVID-19 continues to rise.

“If more beds don’t become available, then we don’t have resources to save the lives that we need to save,” stated Former Louisiana Secretary of Health Dr Rebekah Gee. “That’s why these stay-at-home orders are so important.”

Many experts warn that the peak in the US may not be for another three weeks. Yet, States are already reported to be scrambling for resources, as the virus spreads quickly across the country. As in Europe, many US hospitals now lack vital equipment like masks and ventilators to save lives. So health professionals across the country are urging President Donald Trump to use the Defense Production Act to speed up the availability of, and access to, critical medical equipment.



