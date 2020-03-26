Two out of three people in Spain support coronavirus crisis emergency measures





TWO out of three Spaniards were in favour of the government taking emergency measures to fight coronavirus, according to a survey.

The CIS Centre of Sociological Investigations report revealed that 65.2 per cent believed decreeing the State of Alarm was the right way to go to contain the spread of Covid-19 and 24.2 per cent disagreed.

Nevertheless, it has to be taken into account that the survey was carried out from March 1 to March 13, the day on which the national administration announced that the health crisis State of Alarm would come into force on March 15.

At the time, just short of 20 per cent ranked health as the third greatest problem for citizens, up from 15.4 per cent a month earlier.

