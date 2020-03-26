Top Spanish Minister Attacks Medical Kit Profiteers





SPAIN´S foreign minister, Arancha Gonzalez, has said that market speculators are pushing up the prices of vital medical equipment needed in the battle against Covid-19.

“Intermediaries speculate and so do producers,” she said in a radio interview.

“When there is more demand than supply, prices go up, which is happening now.”

Gonzalez also revealed that prime minister Pedro Sanchez will put forward a suggestion to the country´s European Union partners and members of the G20 group that they should establish better ways of exchanging information to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.



