TikTok star who LICKED toilet seat in ‘Coronavirus challenge’ threatens to cough on Dr Phil after he called her ‘spoiled’





A WOMAN who licked a toilet seat as part of a ‘coronavirus challenge’ has threatened to infect Dr Phil with the virus after he called her “spoiled”.

Ava Louise, 22, posted the widely shared video of herself on TikTok licking the toilet seat on an airplane and was widely criticised for it as the deadly virus sweeps America.

She has now appeared on Dr Phil, who attacked the video, which has now been taken down.