



Downing Street says the UK is now the biggest contributor to the international coalition to find a vaccine with £210m further funding announced taking the total amount of UK aid spent fighting coronavirus to £544m.

The UK government has promised an extra £210m in the fight against coronavirus, the money will include funds towards the development of a vaccine and a new a rapid test for the disease.

There is currently no vaccine available to protect people against Covid-19, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he hoped one would be ready in about a year.

Support will also be offered to some of the countries most vulnerable to a coronavirus outbreak.







