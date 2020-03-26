The Queen practices Social Distancing with UK PM Boris Johnson as she holds Audience for the first time on the Telephone





THE QUEEN: “SO BORIS, HOW IS THE LOCKDOWN GOING”? BORIS” GREAT, ALTHOUGH NOBODY IS FOLLOWING IT AS YET BUT IM SURE WHEN WE ORDER CLOSURE OF ALL OFF-LICENCES THEY WILL”…

Traditionally the Queen holds an audience with the Uk´s prime minister every Wednesday, they sip tea and discuss a plethora of subjects ranging from the weather, the economy and of course the coronavirus outbreak that is sweeping the country.

The 93-year-old monarch was pictured in a room adorned with ornaments including a china corgi (top left) and were posted to the Royal Family Twitter account on Wednesday.

“The Queen held her weekly Audience with the Prime Minister today by telephone,” the tweet said.





“Her Majesty – pictured this evening at Windsor Castle – has held a weekly audience with her Prime Minister throughout her reign.”

The Queen is expected to make a public address to the nation in the coming weeks and pay tribute to health workers and those who have lost their lives to the disease.



