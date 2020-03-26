Teenagers Spit at RSPCA Officer Rescuing Swan & Shout ‘Get Corona, B****’





An RSPCA officer has described the horrific moment a group of teenagers spat at her face as she attempted to rescue a swan and shouted ‘have corona, b****.’

Leanne Honess-Heather was trying to rescue the swan, which had caught its feathers in a fishing line, when she was approached by a group if youths – believed to be aged around 16.

The incident happened on Saturday close to Rush Lyvars Fishing Lake in Hedon, Hull, when the group came over to see what Ms Honess-Heather was doing.

She was alone and was struggling with the Swan, so asked the group to stand back – ‘which appeared to annoy them,’ she said.

“They seemed to take offence to this, which led to two of the group spitting directly into my face, going in my mouth and eyes,” Leanne said.





“They yelled ‘have corona bitch’ at me.”

The animal welfare officer said her team are still out working during the pandemic like many other frontline workers.





She said: “We are trying our best to continue to do our job, tending to, collecting and rescuing injured animals.

“It’s really challenging working in these difficult conditions and we are doing our very best to keep ourselves and the public safe, while helping the animals who most need us, so this was a really upsetting experience.”