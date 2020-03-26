Spanish firefighters join coronavirus crisis disinfection efforts on Costa Almeria





THE Poniente firefighting service has joined efforts to disinfect the streets of Adra.

Today Thursday firefighters were busy spraying down the town’s busiest streets, including the Azucarera industrial zone where there are three large supermarkets and the kilometre-long Calle Natalio Rivas, on which there are a number of pharmacies.

The firefighters also worked on the Town Hall, the health centre and the fish market.

The contribution of the fire brigade is in addition to the cleaning and disinfection Adra council has been carrying out since the government state of alarm decree came into force.

The local authority has been washing down streets and public places like children’s play areas and outdoor exercise areas, urban furniture and entrances to and the surrounding areas of schools and health centres.





The council has also been focusing on areas where there are supermarkets and chemists’.



