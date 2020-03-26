Spain´s Soccer Teams are Getting Bail Out from the Country´s FA





TOP football clubs in Spain have been given 500 million euros from the Spanish FA(RFEF) to keep them afloat during the Covid-19 crisis.

All soccer in the country has been suspended indefinitely, and earlier suggestions of league fixtures being completed behind closed doors over the next few weeks have disappeared.

The money will go to the top two divisions of La Liga, and is aimed at making sure that wages are able to be paid and that club´s can stay afloat financially.

The RFEF will also give four million euros to non-professional clubs and has offered the services of its psychologists and physiotherapists to help in the national battle against the coronavirus.

RFEF president, Luis Rubiales, said:-“We hope that we can return to normal in all areas of life, and we´ve been working closely with all of the regional FA´s in Spain to try and sort out any problems”.





Rubiales sounded very cautious over any timetable to try and finish the season, once the Covid-19 outbreak is brought under control.

“We do want to complete the fixtures, but health has to come first. Once that is dealt with, then you can look at the remaining matches, and also thinking about the following season”.





The RFEF chief added that he had little optimism about the sport resuming any time soon, and that dates in June and July would have be to looked if need be.

“Any problems should be dealt with by coming up with answers”, Rubiales added.