Spain’s Rafa Nadal Making Clarion Call for Sports Stars to Raise Millions of Euros





TENNIS ace Rafael Nadal has called on his fellow Spanish sports stars to join him in a special appeal to raise €11 million in the fight against Covid-19.

The world’s number two player said that he’s already spoken to NBA basketball star, Pao Gasol, about the fund-raising initiative.

The aim is to give the money to the Red Cross in Spain to buy protective medical gear, as well as providing support to families hit by the coronavirus.

Nadal said: “I think that we have done well in sport because of the support from the public, and now is the time that your favourite athletes respond”.

“We reached the view that we should launch an appeal which we hope will bring all Spanish sports together in a display of solidarity along with the the Red Cross”.





“The objective is clear. It’s to raise €11 million to help 1.35 million people. We trust that all of Spanish sport comes on board. Pau and I have already made our donations and we trust in you to make sure that this is our best victory.”



