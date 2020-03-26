Spain’s Antonio Banderas swaps production of fragrance line for hand sanitizer to fight coronavirus





Spain’s much-loved Malagenian actor Antonio Banderas has halted the production of his fragrance line, so that hand sanitizer gel can be made instead to help fight the coronavirus.

So Puig, the international manufacturer of his fragrance, has been busy making much-needed supplies of hand sanitizer gel and medical solutions for Spain’s hospitals.

In a statement, Banderas said: “We are swapping the production of my fragrance line to produce hand sanitizer gel and other solutions needed by our hospitals. Let’s protect those that are helping us.”

Puig has already produced 9,500 units at its production facilities in Barcelona, ready for use by the country’s health and medical centres. The international firm has also offered the Spanish government use of its manufacturing facilities to help provide any necessary or lacking medical supplies required to fight the deadly disease.



