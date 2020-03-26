Spain gets ready to produce ‘life-saving’ ventilators thanks to ‘promising’ prototype designed on Costa Del Sol’s Malaga





Spain is getting ready to manufacture ‘life-saving’ ventilators thanks to a prototype designed by a team of experts on Costa Del Sol’s Malaga.

This prototype, which has so far delivered promising results, could provide the solution to the country’s severe lack of medical equipment, according to the country’s health authorities.

The machine pictured above has been put together by a group of health professionals from the Regional Hospital Universities of Málaga and Virgen de la Victoria, as well as scientists from the Instituto de Investigación Biomédica de Málaga and engineer professors from the University of Malaga.

So far, the prototype is reported to have produced “encouraging initial results” on artificial lungs and pigs. The next stage is to test the machine on humans. If successful, the objective is to start producing the machines as soon as possible, so they can be used to help assist patients with breathing difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic, confirmed Andalusia’s Department of Health & Families.

Furthermore, this ventilator machine is easy, quick and cheap to manufacture, say the experts. It can be made in just two hours at a cost of around 600 euros in materials (not including labour).



