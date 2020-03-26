Seventy Spaniards repatriated after “days of anguish” in Bali and Lithuania





SEVENTY Spaniards arrived at Alicante Airport having been repatriated amid a coronavirus pandemic and an uncertain period in Lithuania, Bali and Australia.

The first arrivals of 39, flew in from Bali, a 32-hour flight with Air Express which stopped off in Thailand, India, Russia and Lithuania.

A further group of 31 who had been studying in Luthuania, also touched down yesterday, having flown with Avion Express.

Among the passengers was the daughter of the former airport manager, Tomás Melgar, who is a medical student abroad, and a young waitress from La Nucia on the Costa Blanca who has been working in Australia.

On landing, a woman from Madird could not hide her excitement to be home and told Efe, “at last, it has been a long journey but it is phenomenal”, after many days of “anguish” and “despair” trying to get a plane ticket.



