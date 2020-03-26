Public Health Wales announce Six more deaths and 113 more coronavirus cases





A further SIX people have died in Wales from the coronavirus, with 113 more positive cases in a day in Wales.

The total number of officially confirmed cases is now 741, although the true number of cases is likely to be higher.

There are now 45 confirmed cases in the Hywel Dda health board area, as of March 26, seven up on the previous day.

Dr. Robin Howe, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: “Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) is now circulating in every part of Wales.

"Six further deaths have been reported to us of people who had tested positive for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the number of deaths in Wales to 28.





“We offer our condolences to the family and friends affected, and we ask those reporting on the situation to respect patient confidentiality.”

As reported previously, the UK and the Welsh governments have introduced new measures, including new rules on staying at home, and away from others




