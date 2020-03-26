President Macron Launches Military Operation Resilience to Help Battle the Coronavirus Crisis in France





This new operation will be “completely focused on helping and supporting the population and public services during the pandemic”.

The president of France, Emmanuel Macron, has announced that he has launched a new military operation called ‘Resilience’ which will be dedicated to supporting the fight against coronavirus in the country, where 1,331 have already died as a result.

This new device will be “completely focused on helping and supporting the population and public service during the pandemic both in the metropolis and in the overseas territories, particularly in health, logistics, and protection”, Macron announced.

Within this framework, is the deployment of two helicopter carriers, one in the southern Indian Ocean and the other in the Guiana area, to reinforce support and action there. This operation is different from the ‘Sentielle’ initiative, launched in January 2015, the same year as the Paris attacks, which focused on the fight against terrorism and encompassed the deployment of 10,000 soldiers.

In France there are already 25,233 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 11,539 people are hospitalised, 2,827 are in a grave state and 1,331 people have died. 87% of these deaths are people over the age of 70.

The French president has promised that when the actual health crisis is over, France will “launch a massive investment plan and career revaluation” in the medical environment, as well as granting an exceptional premium for health personnel and mobilised officials.



