Police in Villajoyosa collect mountain of health supply donations





LOCAL Police and Civil Protection in Villajoyosa continue to collect health supplies from kind hearted donors which will be distributed to health facilities in the area.

Items including masks and hydro-alcoholic solution donated by Bazar China in the town are among vital items which will be given to Hospital Asilo, Hospital Marina Baixa and Hospital Levante.

“At the beginning it was a bit complicated organising the donations because we had to coordinate many people”, said Isabel Perona, Councillor for Public Safety, adding: “but we have organised ourselves well and now the situation has been normalised, so that the work of the volunteers reaches the health personnel quickly”.

Perona, thanked “all the local police force, Civil Protection, health personnel, associations and volunteers, for the work done during these difficult days”.