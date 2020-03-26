Off-licences added to list of ‘essential’ shops after Brits raid supermarkets for alcohol





Off-licences have been added to the list of essential shops, after Brits raided supermarkets for their alcohol before the lockdown.

PEOPLE across Britian became nervous as photos appeared online – showing the empty alcohol shelves in supermarkets. As the country went into lockdown, people headed straight for the booze isle to stock up.

However, everyone should remain calm as off-licences have now been added to the government’s list of essential shops that will remain open during the next few weeks – to keep the country stable with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Boris Johnson announced on Friday that bars, pubs and restaurants must close their doors for the foreseeable future to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Corner shops, pharmacies, supermarkets, hardware stores, banks, petrol stations and bike shops are allowed to stay open during the pandemic.





On Monday night, Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered the closure of all non-essential stores as he plunged the UK into a lockdown, aiming to ease the pressure being placed on the NHS.



