BREAKING: North Yorkshire Police says it will use checkpoints to stop vehicles and question drivers about their journey during lockdown





NORTH YORKSHIRE Police have confirmed that they will be stopping vehicles at checkpoints, to question drivers if their journey is essential during the lockdown.

North Yorkshire Police will be deploying vehicle checkpoints from today to support the government’s measure to protect the NHS. This is to ensure that motorists are only travelling when absolutely necessary.

These measures supported by legislation, allowing the police to fine people and disperse of groups of people who do not comply.

Officers will be stopping vehicles and asking motorists where they are going, why they are going there, and reminding them of the message to stay at home during this nationwide crisis.

Assistant Chief Constable Mike Walker, said: "The new and significant restrictions announced by the Prime Minister on Monday evening spell out very clearly what each and every one of us must do to save lives. The message is clear and the warning stark. Stay at home, save lives.





“These are the lives of the people we know and love. Our partners, mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, children, grandparents. You may never be in such a position again where your simple actions will lead directly to saving lives.

"Alongside the new restrictions, the government announced new powers to enforce them. I know the vast majority of people will follow the restrictions without question, as they have done so already.


