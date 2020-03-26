Nicola Sturgeon threatens Social Distancing flouters in Scotland with Heavy Fines in a bid to slow down the spread of the Coronavirus





AS THE NEWS OF THE LATEST DEATHS SWEEP THROUGH SCOTLAND NICOLA STURGEON ANNOUNCED THAT THE POLICE WILL START TO FINE ANYONE WHO IGNORES THE LAW

-- Advertisement --





People who do not comply with social distancing rules in Scotland could be fined by the police, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said.

Emergency legislation has been passed at Westminster to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Ms. Sturgeon said it meant Police Scotland could have new powers as early as today to enforce social distancing.





The new powers will allow police to hand out spot fines to anyone caught flouting the social distancing rules that were imposed earlier this week, which have left the whole of the UK effectively in “lockdown”.

Ms. Sturgeon said these were “last resort” measures, but that “ultimately this is about saving lives”.



