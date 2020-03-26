NHS Nurse left ‘ashamed’ at huge queues outside fish and chip shop





Customers have been blasted by a nurse after brazenly queuing for fish and chips amid the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

Despite Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s order to stay indoors, Brits were seen lining the streets in Yorkshire as they tried to get cod and chips.

The scenes, outside a fish and chip shop in Leeds, left an NHS nurse “ashamed”.

She shared the photograph of the hefty queues, tweeting: “Ashamed to be British right now. The amount of people out and about this evening is utterly shameful – hanging around in big groups, the lake in Roundhay busier than any normal weekend and a queue this size outside.

“What is it going to take for people to take this seriously? You’ll wish you listened to government advice when there’s no room on ICU for your grandma in a few weeks time! Please just stay indoors!”





Brits face £30 fines for leaving their homes for anything other than necessary reasons, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has decreed.



