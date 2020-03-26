Network of volunteers making gowns for medical staff in Spain’s Costa Almeria





HUERCAL-OVERA council is channelling a network of volunteers who are making waterproof gowns and face masks for medical staff at the regional hospital and other health centres where needed.

“We asked the Almeria North Health District management to tell us what they needed to be

able to get going a network of volunteers to attend to health personnel’s most urgent needs in regard to materials”, explained Huercal-Overa Mayor Francisca Lourdes Fernandez.

“The main demand has been for waterproof gowns, which they are now starting to produce.”

Seamstresses from the municipality are collaborating and are also making face masks.





Fernandez highlighted the spirit of solidarity in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

“From the moment we got in contact with professionals to make the patterns many more volunteers have joined to do the sewing”, she said.





Local businesses, members of the public and the local authority are providing the material for the gowns, which is then distributed along with the patterns.

The Mayor repeated the local administration’s gratitude to local residents for joining the “wave of solidarity” at what are difficult times.

“Our residents are being an example of responsibility, of solidarity and of generosity “, Fernandez commented.

At the same time she urged people to “continue complying with the state of alarm with that same attitude, remaining in your homes, as social isolation and the absence of physical contact are the most effective measures for eliminating the risk of the virus spreading, and that is the goal which unites us all in this battle which together we are going to win.”