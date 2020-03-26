Meghan Markle to Narrate a Disney Film in her first gig as a non-royal





MEGHAN MARKLE WILL MAKE HER COMEBACK TO THE WORLD OF SHOW BUSINESS AS A NARRATOR FOR A DISNEY FILM

Meghan Markle will be providing the voiceover for a Disney documentary about elephants in what will be her first post-royal gig. The Twitter account for Disney Nature confirmed Meghan’s addition to the documentary while promoting the release of Elephant and a second movie, Dolphin Reef, narrated by Natalie Portman.

The film, called Elephant, will be available on Disney+ from April 3.

The deal, which will benefit the conservation charity Elephants Without Borders, was signed before the recent uproar over Markle and husband Prince Harry’s plans to disengage from the Royal Family and pursue other opportunities.





The voiceover deal may be a prelude to future endeavours for the family, which has trademarked the Sussex Royal brand name.

“Elephant, narrated by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, follows one family’s extraordinary 1,000-mile journey across Africa on an adventure that will change their lives,” the narrator says in the clip.





The Disney nature documentary will benefit wildlife organisation Elephants Without Borders (EWB), a charity that both Meghan and Prince Harry have worked with before.