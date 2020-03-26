Mark Blum – You and Crocodile Dundee star dies aged 69 from Covid-19





MARK BLUM, a New jersey born actor died this week, New York-based theatre company Playwrights Horizons revealed via a tribute on social media.

They wrote: ‘With love and heavy hearts, Playwrights Horizons pays tribute to Mark Blum, a dear longtime friend and a consummate artist who passed this week.

‘Thank you, Mark, for all you brought to our theatre, and to theatres and audiences across the world. We will miss you.’

Blum played Mr Mooney on Netflix’s hit show You, which in January was renewed for a third series by the online streaming service.

Blum also had more than 80 film credits to his name, from worldwide 1986 megahit Crocodile Dundee to 2003's Shattered Glass.





Playwright Jack Canfora tweeted: ‘Found out a terrific actor and man whom I was lucky enough to be in one of my plays died this morning of #coronavirus. He wasn’t elderly.

‘He was one of the most respected actors in New York: a beacon of fierce intelligence, dry wit and deep kindness on stage and off. A tragic loss.’





Blum is survived by his wife, Broadway, film and soap actress Janet Zarish.