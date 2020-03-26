Latest worldwide coronavirus statistics from Spain – Breaking news from the USA – Posted after midnight GMT





According to the latest Worldometer statistics (at 00.30 GMT today), 468,905, people have been diagnosed with the Coronavirus (Covid-19) around the world to date, compared to 421,413 yesterday.

Of that total, 333,487 are currently infected, of which 14,792 (4%) are in critical condition. Out of the remaining 135,418 cases, 114,218 have recovered or have been discharged, however, 21,200 died from the disease.

According to the World Health Organization, the US and Europe have become epicentres of the virus. The US is now the third country with the highest number of people infected with COVID-19 totalling 66,048 after China (81,285) and Italy (74,386).

Globally, the US also registered the highest number of new cases (11,192), followed by Spain (7,457), Italy (5,210) and Germany (4,332). As the chart below illustrates, China registered 67 new cases for the first time in days, bringing the total number of cases to 81,285. Italy registered the most deaths (683) from the disease in the last 24 hours, followed by Spain (656) and France (231).



