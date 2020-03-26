Labs in Spain Claim that the Quick Coronavirus Tests Bought From China Aren’t Working Well Enough





The microbiology labs communicate that the quick tests Spain purchased from China only have a sensibility of 30% when this should be over 80%.

The anticipated and fervently talked about quick coronavirus tests are not functioning properly. The Government was hoping to use these to begin testing larger proportions of the population and figure out what the ‘real’ level of infection is here in Spain.

Various microbiology laboratories from large hospitals have been analysing the recently arrived quick test kits. The results from the preliminary studies have been disheartening: “They don’t detect positive cases like we hoped they would”, highlighted a source who participated in the trials”.

The quick tests, made by the Chinese company Bioeasy, only has a sensibility of 30%, when it should be superior than 80%. One of the microbiologists who analysed the test assured: “With this level of sensibility, it doesn’t make sense to use the tests”.

Experts from the Salud Carols III Institute communicated that after evaluating the quick test kits, they will need to continue using the original PCR tests, which take much longer to deliver results.



