La Nucia Council asks for extension for payment of refuse tax





LA Nucia Council has requested SUMA extend the deadline for payment of refuse and mechanical traction vehicles (IVTM) in line with the ‘State of Alarm’ extension.

June 5 was originally suggested, but the council wants it to be longer.

A spokesperson said: “When the deadline for payment of these taxes was extended for a second time, the council asked SUMA not to proceed with the collection of direct debits and to extend (the deadline) as much as possible, to try to give more time for payment in the face of this the coronavirus health emergency.”