It’s all under control- Some advice from Nicole King in Marbella, Spain





THE past few weeks have certainly been different albeit as busy as usual. I have worked from home for years and I’m accustomed to spending a great deal of time here, always with plenty of things to do. Not being able to see my children or hold my granddaughter though is proving to be quite a challenge and certainly underlines the reality of the situation.

And there have been other challenges too.

Firstly it took me about three days to find the best way to record my TV interviews online to maintain continuity with Marbella Now. More than ever we need to keep in touch, particularly with so much fake news flying about you’re best served with reliable information.

I have also had to learn to trust my judgement when buying online; usually, I worry I’ll buy the wrong thing. However, after four days without a heater, I consulted Google and was so relieved that the first company that popped up was El Corte Ingles’ fast delivery.

Firstly I knew that if I did order the wrong thing they’d take it back and secondly I would have heat apparently in just a couple of hours. I placed my order at 11.29am and wasn’t sure under the present circumstances it would arrive, but I had my heater delivered at 2.45pm. I was so impressed with the service and myself, as being cosy at home is certainly more enjoyable and it really was so easy to do!

I’ve been going out as little as possible, relying largely on home delivery. I strongly advise you do likewise particularly those who are more vulnerable.

Here are a few of the services available in the Marbella area:

Mama Bowl Marbella will take you a three-course meal for €10 or €45 for the whole week. The menu is varied and wholesome, so sounds fabulous. Tel 665 979 955.

Jil of Red Pomelo will bring you fresh fruits and vegetables and will also visit the chemist or do your shopping as long as no animal products are on the list. Tel 661 809 026.

The Boardwalk is doing home delivery during the week and to bring a bit of normality to all this madness traditional Sunday Lunch. Book well in advance as they sold out last week.





Da Bruno is also doing home delivery, as is Pizza Tutto, both I can highly recommend. Pasticcio delivers in the Guadalmina area and if you go to our Marbella Now TV page we’re compiling a list – including Import Montes taking booze to your home and of course, El Corte Ingles for just about everything!

To help the most defenceless we’re concentrating all offers of volunteers through Age Concern Marbella Helpline No +34 689 355 198. Use the same number if you or a family member needs help or shopping. If you’re worried about someone please do call, particularly if the person in question lives alone.





I’d just like to finish by asking you all to join me at 8pm every evening on your balcony, at an open window or in your private garden to make as much noise as you can.

People around the country are doing likewise to applaud the medical teams and everyone who is working tirelessly to keep this situation under control. Thank you.

#StaySafe #StayHome #BetterTogether

www.nicoleking.es • www.zerohero.es