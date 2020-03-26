Italian mayor to broadcast his voice from drones telling loiterers to “go home”





The mayor of Messina, a city on the island of Sicily, has announced he will trial the use of drones in a bid to ensure residents respect lockdown rules. Mayor De Luca has said his voice will be broadcast from the drones telling citizens to “go home.”

The mayor declared his intentions on Facebook, writing “I can’t wait to check up on everyone from behind a screen.” The drones will play De Luca’s voice saying, “Don’t go out! This is the order of mayor De Luca, that’s it, I’ll get you one by one.”

The drones will patrol all areas of the city playing recorded messages in dialect too, including “né passiu né babbiu”, which is Sicilian for “no strolls, no jokes.”

Italian mayors have become an internet sensation after a compilation video went viral showing their furious rants at residents leaving the house to go for walks or play ping pong. On mayor says, “I’m hearing news that some people would like to throw graduation parties. We’ll send the police over with flamethrowers.”

While the majority of Italians are complying by the lockdown regulations, authorities have now charged over 90,000 people for flouting the rules.







