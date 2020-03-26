How To Have A Happy And Healthy Relationship With Your Partner- Tips from our ‘in-house’ therapist





How To Have A Happy And Healthy Relationship With Your Partner

Statistics are already being speculated surrounding the relationships between partners during the global lockdown. As a society, we are not used to being around our partners 24/7 which can, therefore, create tension. I have created a course for those who wish to keep their relationship happy and healthy and would like to share some of the tips with my readers.

Communication Is Key

There will be times you feel frustrated or maybe even angry. The children may be driving you insane, your partner may not load the dishwasher how you do, they may be getting under your feet. The easy option is to moan, to argue, to sulk, but how does your partner know what is happening unless you talk to them? You need to communicate openly and honestly, without judgement or resentment. Tell your partner exactly how you’re feeling and why you are feeling that way. Also, have the understanding that your partner may be feeling the same way too. Have the conversation without raised voices and ask, what can I do to make this better?

Respect Each Other’s Feelings

You cannot disregard a person’s feelings. If you or your partner are feeling an emotion, don’t disregard it. Respect their feelings and remember your partner’s feelings have value. Whilst it is easy to give ‘your opinion’, that is not what is always needed. Listen to your partner effectively, repeat some of what they are saying so they know you have understood. It is important that you make it about them and not about yourself. Don’t take it personally or get on the defensive. Show understanding and ask the question; what is it you want or need?

Create Healthy Boundaries

In this current situation, it is easy to ‘get under each other’s feet’ therefore, it is important to respect each other’s space. If you like reading, take yourself into another room for a while and read a book whilst your partner watches their favourite TV show. Take a hot soak in the bath whilst your partner does something they enjoy. Ask your partner, what is it you would like to do today? Remember to respect each other’s individual likes and needs.

Sex Is Important Too.

Sex isn’t just about intercourse. It is a way two people can connect, maintaining a level of intimacy. As a parent myself, I understand that life can get in the way. Taking care of the children, cooking, cleaning and now homeschooling. By the time you’ve finished your daily chores, all you want to do is either collapse in front of the TV or go to bed and sleep, however, maintaining intimacy between you and your partner is not only scientifically proven to reduce stress levels, but it also associated with life satisfaction and positive emotions.





