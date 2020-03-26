Gibraltar Chief Minister compared to 007 and may be shaken but not stirred





ALTHOUGH he does have detractors, it appears that Gibraltar Chief Minister Fabian Picardo is generally liked on the Rock which is why he was elected for the third term running last year.

His performance during the ongoing coronavirus crisis has been praised and he appears calm and in control whenever he makes his regular GBC (Gibraltar Broadcasting Corporation) appearances.

The election of Boris Johnson as British Prime Minister doesn’t appear to have caused any difficulties and he seems comfortable dealing with the Spanish government as well.

One bright spark from Gibraltar has shown his appreciation for Mr Picardo by likening him to Sean Connery and James Bond on social media.



