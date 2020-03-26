First UK Prisoner to Die of Coronavirus Revealed to be Paedophile





The first UK prisoner to die of Covid-19 in the UK has been revealed to be an 84-year-old paedophile, who was jailed for sex attacks on young girls in the 1970s.

Edwin Hillier was serving his sentence at HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire and died on Sunday, March 22. This news comes after a second prisoner has died from coronavirus.

The convict was rushed to hospital with suspected sepsis last Friday but post-mortem results showed he had also contracted coronavirus, which likely caused his death.

A source told The Sun last night: “The real concern is how he picked it up, who else he’s come into contact with and how he died.”

A Prison Service spokesman said: "An 84-year-old prisoner at HMP Littlehey died in hospital on March 22.





"Our thoughts are with his family at this time. As with all deaths in custody, there will be an independent investigation by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman."




