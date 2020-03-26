First Coronavirus Patient To Leave the ICU Amongst Applauses from the Medical Team in Valladolid (Spain) Has Died Only 36 Hours After the All Clear





THE 86-year-old woman left the Intensive Care Unit on Monday, March 23, amongst the applause and cheers of her medical team from the Hospital in Valladolid, however, she has died only 36 hours since leaving.

The sister of the deceased lamented that “a few days ago they were cheering her and today she is in the cemetery. She left with such joy and now she is dead”.

This death was very difficult to digest in the Clinic, as it was a strike to the morale of all the professionals who were applauding the woman as she was given the all clear to leave. In the video which had been circulating around social media you can hear phrases like “A total success!” and “Champion”.

The coronavirus crisis which has already claimed more than 200 deaths in the Castilla and Leon Province, has become even more morally debilitating, as the first patient to be given the all clear and leave the Intensive Care Unit, has died.



