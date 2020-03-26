Costa Blanca’s Calpe budgets €1 million to deal with the consequences of COVID19 and the State of Alarm





CALPE has prepared a package of measures to deal with the consequences of coronavirus and the state of alarm, and will make a budget amendment of €1 million to make sure they are put in place.

Mayor, Ana Sala, today announced that several lines of action are being established, on the one hand emergency social aid measures that will be activated immediately to make it possible to attend to the most vulnerable people, families at risk of exclusion and those whose situation has been aggravated by the state of alarm.

Another line of action is aid for commerce and the self-employed, the driving force behind the economy, to promote economic activity as soon as the state of alarm ends. The aim is to boost economic recovery as soon as possible.

-- Advertisement --





In addition to this, a series of fiscal measures have been taken, such as the elimination or reduction of certain taxes, such as the occupation of public roads or markets, or the extension of the payment of IBI.

Calpe Council has also agreed to suspend all payments and municipal taxes for the duration of the state of alarm. In addition, the payment of the March bill for the Silene Nursery School of Ifac has already been suspended.

According to the Mayor “these are measures to help people but also companies and businesses that generate employment and have been forced to close due to the state of alarm, these measures will allow economic activity to recover as soon as possible and cushion the losses resulting from the closure of businesses”.



