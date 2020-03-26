Costa Blanca Charity is Suspending Free Meals for Homeless





A HOMELESS charity based in Torrevieja has been forced to stop feeding needy people in the city for the first time since they started in 2011.

The decision was reached as a result of the State of Alarm measures.

-- Advertisement --





Reach Out president, David Young, said: ”After a lot of soul searching and discussions, we have sadly decided to suspend providing meals as a temporary measure, until things return to normal”.

Food charity, Alimentos Solidarios, will continue to supply food to the homeless, whilst Reach Out will maintain their fortnightly family pack distribution.

The suspension is a fresh blow for Reach Out, as it has had to close down their charity shops, which are their main source of income.





More details about the charity are on their website, reachouttorrevieja.eu.



