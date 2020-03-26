Coronavirus: The companies people are planning to boycott





Wetherspoons, Sports Direct and Topshop are among the chains customers have been urged to boycott when the crisis has passed with coronavirus.

WHILE the majority have heeded Boris Johnson’s request to ‘stand by your employees’ and have been rightly been credited for stepping in to protect their staff, aid community projects and support NHS workers. Others seem to have abandoned their moral compass altogether and several wealthy business owners have come under fire for their handling of the situation.

Firms on the business blacklist have been criticised for refusing to pay staff or laying staff off, despite the government’s colossal job retention scheme which offers to finance 80 per cent of workers’ wages to firms impacted by the coronavirus shutdown.

Others have faced the wrath of social media for insisting on remaining open amid ambiguity around what is classed as an ‘essential business’.

People are vowing not to forget which companies treated staff badly when the coronavirus lockdown is lifted.







