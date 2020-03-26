CORONAVIRUS SCOTLAND: Three more people die after testing positive for covid-19 taking the total number of deaths in the country to 25





AS THREE MORE DIE IN SCOTLAND DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUS THE CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER REVEALS THE VIRUS IS SPREADING HIGHER THAN EXPECTED THROUGHOUT THE COUNTRY.

-- Advertisement --





In total, 894 people in Scotland have tested positive for coroanvirus and up to today, there have been 25 deaths, this new figure reflects an increase of 175 cases and three deaths overnight.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced lockdowns to prevent the spread of the deadly virus that has already claimed the lives of 422 in the UK.

In a statement to the nation, Johnson said: “We will beat the coronavirus and we will beat it together.





“And therefore I urge you at this moment of national emergency to stay at home, protect our NHS and save lives.

“We are accelerating our search for treatments. We are pioneering work on a vaccine. And we are buying millions of testing kits that will enable us to turn the tide on this invisible killer.”





The First Minister announced the action in Scotland to protect the resilience of the emergency services until the impact of the virus has lessened substantially.

The Scottish Government had previously warned that up to 80% of the population could become infected, with potentially 4% of this group requiring hospital treatment.