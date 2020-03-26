Coronavirus ‘chatbot’ service for WhatsApp users launched by the UK Government to offer information and help

A New WhatsApp coronavirus ‘chatbot’ service has been launched by the Government to provide Britons with information to commonly asked questions about the disease.

WhatsApp has come under fire for failing to deal with fake news stories shared on the platform. The new free-to-use service is aimed at providing “official, trustworthy and timely information and advice about coronavirus” and help “reduce the burden on NHS services”.

If you are in the UK the gov.uk Coronavirus Information Service can be accessed by saving the number 07860 064422 to your contacts, and then sending it a message saying ‘hi’.