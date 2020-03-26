Cops in Costa Blanca’s Torrevieja Finally Dumping their Old Analogue Radios





TORREVIEJA’S Local Police force has eventually gone into the digital age with a new set of walkie-talkies costing a total of €60,000.

The communication system was in the process of being revamped by Torrevieja Council, but 50 TETRA units arrived early after the regional Valencian government sped things up due to the current emergency.

The city’s force was one of the very few left in Spain to resort to old-style analogue units, which could easily be monitored by unwelcome listeners using scanners.

The poor quality of the system frustrated officers so much, that many of them resorted to using their own mobile phones to communicate with their base and colleagues.



