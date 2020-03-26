Children around the World stuck at home due to the Coronavirus spread hope and Love by putting Rainbows in their Windows





SENDING A MESSAGE OF LOVE, HOPE AND SOLIDARITY CHILDREN ALL AROUND THE WORLD ARE DRAWING THEIR OWN RAINBOWS AND PUTTING THEM ON FULL SHOW IN THE FRONT WINDOWS OF THEIR HOMES

As schools are closed and families are faced with staying indoors to stop the spread of coronavirus, children have joined in with the online trend to display optimism. The posters urge passers-by to ‘be positive’ to overcome the restrictions brought about by the pandemic.

Coventry

One Coventry mum, Emily Young, has set up the ‘Rainbow Windows Coventry’ Facebook group, to bring the pictures together.





Leeds

Families have been creating rainbows for their windows to cheer up passers-by in Leeds during the coronavirus pandemic. Kezia Roberts instigated the idea in Horsforth near Leeds after hearing about it in Italy, the Facebook group for rainbows in Horsforth now has over 500 members.





Ms Roberts asked people to create rainbows for their windows to lift the spirits of people who can go out for a walk. “Absolutely anybody can participate in making a rainbow for their window while they’re going through social isolation,” she said.

“It just cheers people up a little bit in these tough times we’re going through. It’s something that can unite us. There’s always something good that comes out of these horrible situations. Somebody will walk past and think, that’s a lovely idea.”