Britons flock to their doorways, balconies and gardens to applaud the hard work of the NHS

Hundreds of thousands flocked to their doorways, balconies, gardens and windows to give a heartwarming round of applause – which echoed across the nation from 8pm.

The Clap For Carers campaign, which started online, has been staged because ‘during these unprecedented times they need to know we are grateful’, the organisers said.

Video below shows Manchester City centre clapping and showing their appreciation.





Chief nursing officer of the NHS Ruth May said she appreciated the national salute planned to honour NHS workers.

Ms May said: ‘Nurses and midwives in our care staff are working around the clock. They are working so hard. And I have a very huge personal thank you to make to them.

She said she felt ‘very humble, very proud, and a clap for our carers will mean so much for all of our NHS staff and social care teams as well. Thank you. I appreciate it.’