British Expat Area on the Costa Blanca gets New Help Group





A NEW voluntary group has been formed on the Orihuela Costa to help elderly people get vital supplies during the current emergency.

A founder member of “Voluntarios Orihuela Costa” is ex-Orihuela councillor, Sofía Álvarez.

She said that the network will make sure that older residents, especially those who live on their own, can continue to get food and medicines

Álvarez added that group members speak a variety of languages, including English.

The contact number to volunteer, or to ask for help is 673 572 705.





The e-mail address is voluntariosorihuelacosta@gmail.com

